Stocks in news: Kalpataru Power, Dish TV, Coal India, Edelweiss Financial, IndusInd Bank

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Jubilant Industries, MSTC, Page Industries, Panacea Biotec, Zuari Agro Chemical among others.

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 80 points, Nifty at 11,535; Adani Ports, M&M, Tata Motors top gainers

Infibeam Avenues: Company reported profit at Rs 11.9 crore in Q1 FY21 as against Rs 28 crore in the same period last year. Company's revenue stood at Rs 102.66 crore as against Rs 185.5 crore YoY.

JK Paper: Rating firm India Ratings upgraded company's Long Term Issuer rating to 'AA-' from 'A+. The outlook is stable

Dish TV India: Company reported profit at Rs 75.94 crore in Q1 FY21 as against a loss of Rs 31.98 crore in the same period last year. Company's revenue stood at Rs 835.58 crore as against Rs 926.30 crore YoY.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: Company incorporated wholly owned subsidiary in Republic Of Senegal.

Steel Exchange India: Company reported profit at Rs 0.8 crore in Q1 FY21 as against Rs 24.2 crore in the same period last year. Company's revenue stood at Rs 91.7 crore as against Rs 224.2 crore YoY.

Ipca Laboratories: Rating firm CRISIL has re-affirmed rating for company's Rs 50 crore commercial paper programme.

Edelweiss Financial: Ontario Teachers' partnered with Edelweiss Alternative Asset to invest $350 million in Indian private credit.

IndusInd Bank: The lender on Wednesday said it has allotted shares worth Rs 2,500 crore to a clutch of institutional investors.

Coal India: Company reported profit at Rs 2,077.5 crore in Q1 FY21 as against Rs 4,630 crore in the same period last year. Company's revenue stood at Rs 18,486.8 crore as against Rs 24,939 crore YoY.

Engineers India: The company received an order worth Rs 450 crore from GAIL.

Aviation stocks: Share price of InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet will be in investors' radar after the government allowed airlines to operate with 60 percent capacity in the domestic segment.

Wockhardt: The company appointed Akhilesh Gupta as an Additional Director.

Pacific Industries: The company decided to close the unit at Kempalinganhalli, Bangalore.

Earnings today: Jubilant Industries, MSTC, Page Industries, Panacea Biotec, Zuari Agro Chemical among others will report Q1 earnings today.