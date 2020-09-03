Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 80 points, Nifty at 11,535; Adani Ports, M&M, Tata Motors top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on September 3: Extending gains for the third straight session, domestic benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Thursday, amid positive global equities. Sensex gained 24 points higher to 39,110 and Nifty was rising 29 points higher at 11,564.SGX Nifty was rising 90 points higher, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Meanwhile, April-June quarterly earnings announcements by Jubilant Industries, MSTC, Page Industries, Panacea Biotec, Zuari Agro Chemical among others will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 185 points higher at 39,086 and Nifty gained 64 points to 11,535.

9. 31 AM: Vodafone fund-raising plan

Commenting on Vodafone fund-raising plan Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking said," Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to meet on September 4, 2020, inter-alia, to consider and evaluate any and all proposals for raising of funds in one or more tranches by way of a public issue, preferential allotment, private placement, including a qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode. We think that Company will raise the major amount of funds in the form of equity. The Company will not be able to pay the AGR dues from internal accrual, so it is very important for them to raise funds from the market to survive in the industry."

He adde," To survive in the industry in the long run, Vodafone Idea needs to raise the required amount of funds, develop a turnaround strategy and hope that industry takes a steep hike in ARPU or suitable floor tariff gets implemented by the TRAI."

9. 25 AM: Opening session

9. 18 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 990.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 657.48 crore in the Indian equity market on 2 September, provisional data showed.

9. 10 AM: Nifty outlook

On Nifty's technical indicators, experts suggest the index has to surpass the sturdy wall of resistance near 11,550-11,650. Although, the 50 barometer index has closed well above its support of 11,350 level.

9.00 AM: Stocks in news

Kalpataru Power, Dish TV, Coal India, Edelweiss Financial, IndusInd Bank among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session

8. 50 AM: Earnings Today

Jubilant Industries, MSTC, Page Industries, Panacea Biotec, Zuari Agro Chemical among others will report Q1 earnings today.

8. 40 AM: Nifty technical outlook

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"The Nifty made a smart move towards 11600 but was unable to get past and close above it. We would need that to happen for the uptrend to be solid and convincing. Once we get past that, our target would be 11800-11900."

8. 30 AM: Closing on Wednesday

After a volatile trading session, Sensex and Nifty ended on a bullish note today led by positive global cues. Extending gains for the second day after 2% drop on Monday, Sensex ended 185 points higher at 39,086 and Nifty gained 64 points to 11,535. Yesterday, Sensex ended 272 points higher at 38,900 and Nifty gained 82 points to close at 11,470.

