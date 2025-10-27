Subros shares jump over 5% on second order win this month, more details

Shares of Subros Ltd rose over 5% on Monday after the firm said it won an order worth Rs. 27 crore. The stock climbed 5.14 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1149.40 on Monday over its previous close of Rs 1093.20. Around 6692 shares changed hands today. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 75.58 lakh, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 7,433 crore.

The order from Indian Railways, Banaras Locomotive Works, Varanasi is for the Supply of cabin air-conditioning equipment

in Diesel Electric Locomotive.

The order is to be completed in phases by 16.10.2026.

On October 17, Subros bagged a new order from Indian Railways for supply of cabin air-conditioning equipment in diesel electric locomotive amounting to Rs 27 crore in a recently concluded tender. The company is a supplier of rail driver cabin and coach air conditioning system(s) to Indian Railways in line with its strategic direction to expand company's business in railway electric mobility segment.



Subros is engaged in the manufacturing of auto air conditioning systems.