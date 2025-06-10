Suzlon Energy block deal: These domestic and global funds bought the multibagger stock 

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd involved a block deal on Monday where promoters partially sold their stake. Buyers were domestic and global funds such as Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte and Goldman Sachs Asia Equity Portfolio among others.

Promoters of Suzlon Energy offloaded 19.8 crore shares of the multibagger stock in a deal valued at over Rs 1,300 crore. The block deal was carried out at average price of Rs 66.05 apiece.

While Tanti Holdings sold 6.69 crore shares, Rachhodbhai Tanti sold 5.08 crore shares and Vinod Tanti sold 5.28 crore shares. Rambhaben Tanti also sold 2.75 crore shares, according to official data available on the exchanges.

After the Suzlon stake sale, the total promoter holding in the multibagger stock fell to 11.75% from 13.21% earlier.

Buyers were Aditya Birla Sun Life MF (3.03 crore shares), ASK Absolute Return Fund (15.14 lakh shares), Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance (30.28 Lakh shares), Bandhan MF (48.45 Lakh shares), Edelweiss Life Insurance (15.14 Lakh), Edelweiss MF (59.07 Lakh), Future Generali India (15.14 Lakh), Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte. (15.14 Lakh), Goldman Sachs Asia Equity Portfolio (5.83 Crore), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (1.69 Crore), Invesco MF (48.45 Lakh), Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte. (30.28 Lakh), Motilal Oswal MF (4.54 Crore), Societe Generale (73.97 Lakh) and Sundaram MF (75.7 Lakh).

Suzlon Energy has a huge 56,12,976 retail shareholders, owning a cumulative 25.12% stake as of the March quarter. LIC, Vanguard are among some of the key names holding a stake in Suzlon Energy.

Following the block deal, Suzlon Energy stock closed 0.6% higher at Rs 67.14 on BSE. Market cap of the BSE stood at Rs 92,573 crore.

On May 29, Suzlon Energy announced a stellar 364% rise in its consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25). Net profit climbed to Rs 1,181 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 254 crore in the same quarter last year. Net profit was boosted by a deferred tax gain of Rs 600 crore. The company also logged a strong rise in revenue from operations. Revenue climbed 73.2% to Rs 3773.5 crore in Q4FY25, up from Rs 2179.2 crore in the previous year’s corresponding period.