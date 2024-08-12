Suzlon Energy, Oil India, Muthoot, Trent, Alkem, Lupin shares hit 52-week highs; what’s ahead?

A total of 21 constituents from the BSE500 index including Suzlon Energy Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Trent Ltd, Voltas Ltd, MCX and Lupin hit their respective 52-week highs in Monday’s trade. Others included Ajanta Pharma Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Jubilant FoodWorks, Glenmark Pharma and Just Dial.

Suzlon Energy shares climbed 5 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 80.40. The scrip had hit a high of Rs 76.59 on Friday. The stock is trading above target prices recently given by a couple of brokerages.

Oil India shares climbed 2.87 per cent to Rs 662.45. The scrip was later trading 1.21 per cent higher at Rs 651.75. “With aggressive production growth, 3 times expansion in NRL capacity and improving leverage, OIL remains on a strong footing for FY25–27E. Maintain BUY,” said ICICI Securities.

Trent hit a 52-week high of Rs 6,436. It was later trading 1.13 per cent up at Rs 6,347.65 on BSE. “The continued momentum in Star and improving store metrics offer further upside potential. We reiterate our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 7,040, given Trent’s strong growth opportunity going forward, said MOFSL.

Alkem Laboratories hit one-year high of Rs 5,867.40 but was later trading 1.56 per cent lower at Rs 5,703. Nomura India valued the stock assigning a 25 times multiple to FY26F EPS of Rs 224.20 to arrive at March 2025 target price of Rs 5,605. The brokerage has a 'Neutral' rating on the stock.

Jubilant FoodWorks soared 7.62 per cent to Rs 644.40. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 644.85 earlier. "We are consolidating DP Eurasia in our estimates and, hence, raising FY25E/26E revenue by 30.8 per cent/35.4 per cent and PAT by 0.3 per cent/19.2 per cent. Rolling over the valuation to Q1FY27 and valuing the business at 45 times PE yield a revised target price of Rs 568 (earlier Rs 487); maintain ‘HOLD’," Nuvama said.

Lupin hit a high of Rs 2,127.45. Elara Securities has upgraded the stock to 'Buy' with a higher target price of Rs 2,392. "We raise our target price from Rs 1,820 to Rs 2,392 based on 29 times FY26E core earnings plus cash per share. We revise our rating to Buy from Accumulate, as we see more potential upside despite the recent run-up. Authorized generic competition in gSpiriva and additional competition in gMyrbetriq are key risks," it said.

Voltas hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,567 and was later trading 8.46 per cent higher at Rs 1,551.20. Muthoot Finance hit a high of Rs 1,903.15, MCX Rs 4,450, Natco Pharma 1,478.25, Balrampur Chini Rs 503.20, Ajanta Pharma Rs 3,081.95 and AIG Engineering Rs 4,940.