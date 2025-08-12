Suzlon Q1 results today: What should investors expect as stock rises 20% in 3 months?

Suzlon Energy is all set to report its June quarter results on Tuesday, with the company management scheduled to host earnings conference call at 5 pm IST. A host of brokerages have turned positive on Suzlon Energy shares of late, with UBS recently initiating coverage on the stock with 'Buy' rating. This has helped the Suzlon Energy stock rally 20 per cent in the past three months and cut its year-to-date losses to 3 per cent. The June quarter results would, thus, be keenly watched by investors.

Advertisement

Related Articles

JM Financial expects Suzlon’s revenue for the June 2025 quarter to come in at Rs 3,244.4 crore, a 60 per cent jump year-on-year but a 14 per cent drop from the preceding quarter. EBITDA is projected at Rs 593.2 crore, also up 60 per cent YoY but down 14 per cent QoQ, with margins steady at 18.3 per cent. Net profit is estimated at Rs 469.5 crore, rising 55 per cent YoY but falling 19 per cent sequentially.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services offers a similar forecast, pegging revenue at Rs 3,238 crore, up 60 per cent from last year. It projects EBITDA at Rs 606.80 crore with margins at 19 per cent, and adjusted PAT at Rs 479.1 crore, up 58 per cent YoY, implying PAT margins of 14.8 per cent. The brokerage attributes the performance to Suzlon’s execution of 450 MW of wind turbine orders in Q1 FY26.

Advertisement

UBS in an August 4 note said India's power sector is positioned for an upcycle and wind will complement solar and battery storage to supply round-the-clock power. With the most backwardly integrated supply chain, highest installed capacity and market leading 35 per cent share, Suzlon Energy is well positioned against peers, it said.

The brokerage expects expect annual deliveries for Suzlon to rise from 1.5GW in FY25 to 4.2GW in FY28, translating to 41 per cent/46 per cent revenue/Ebitda CAGRs for FY25-28E.



"We think the street is not fully pricing in margins potentially expanding, led by operating leverage and a better wind energy upcycle with GM upside. Our FY26/27 Ebitda forecasts are 7 per cent/6 per cent above consensus. Our Rs78.00 price target is based on 30x 12-month forward PE (with a 20% discount to historical peak valuations)," it said.

Advertisement

Suzlon Energy, a leading player in the renewable energy sector, specialises in the design, development, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance of wind turbines and related components. Through its subsidiaries, the company also offers operation and maintenance services, along with foundry and forging solutions.

