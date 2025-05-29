Suzlon Energy Q4 results preview: Check analysts expectations, stock price movement & more

Suzlon Energy Q4 results preview: Renewables Energy player Suzlon Energy is set to report its results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2025 today, that is, Thursday, March 29, 2025. The company shall also hold a conference call for investors and analysts on Thursday, May 29 from 5 pm onwards.

Brokerage firms tracking the counter believe that the company shall announce a strong set of numbers in terms of revenue, Ebitda and profit growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, while the growth on quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) comparison may come in at double digits. However, margins may take a hit and contract 90-100 basis points (bps).

Besides the management commentary on the guidance of operation and order inflows, select factors like order book, execution, delivery and more shall be keenly watched by the street. It is unlikely that Suzlon Energy will declare any dividend for the financial year 2024-25 as the company has not informed about the same in the agenda for its board meeting.

Motilal Oswal is expecting Suzlon Energy to report a revenue of Rs 3,577.3 crore, up 63 per cent YoY in the March 2025 quarter. Ebitda is seen at Rs 502.6 crore, with Ebitda margins of 15 4er cent. Net profit may come in at Rs 403.8 crore, up 44 per cent YoY with a margin of 11.3 per cent for the reported period.

"Suzlon is projected to report revenue growth. We expect execution of 0.5GW of wind turbine orders in 4QFY25, bringing the total execution for FY25 to 1.4 GW. Suzlon has moved to a net cash position in FY24, which we anticipate to strengthen further by FY27," Motilal Oswal added with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 75, adding the stock in its model portfolio.

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd dropped more than 3.3 per cent to Rs 65.40 from day's high at Rs 67.64 on Thursday. The company's total market capitalization slipped below Rs 90,000 crore mark. Shares of Suzlon Energy have soared nearly 30 per cent in the last three weeks, but it is still down around 25 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 86.04, hit in September 2024.

JM Financial is expecting Suzlon Energy to clock a revenue of Rs 3,421.1 crore in the March 2025 quarter, up 55.8 per cent YoY and 15 per cent QoQ. Ebitda is seen at Rs 524.4 crore, up 51.7 per cent YoY and 8.6 per cent QoQ, with Ebitda margin contracting to 15.9 per cent. Net profit may come in at Rs 444.7 crore, up 58.1 per cent YoY and 14.9 per cent QoQ, for the reported quarter.

"Suzlon is expected to report good performance driven by good execution, higher dispatches and operating leverage. Increase in revenue due to estimate of higher dispatches in the quarter, while Improvement in Ebitda due to better orders dispatch and execution YoY," said JM Financial, which has a 'buy' rating on Suzlon with a target price of Rs 71.

Last week, Suzlon informed about the allotment of 2,51,67,000 equity shares pursuant to exercise of stock options under employee stock option plan 2022 (ESOP 2022) for a total of Rs 39.08 crore. Following the allotment, the company now has a total paid-up capital of Rs 2,734.82 crore divided into 1,367,41 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each.

Nuvama Institutional Equities is penciling in revenue at Rs 3,720.9 crore in the Q4FY25, with a revenue of 69 per cent YoY and 25 per cent QoQ. The company's ebitda is likely to come in at Rs 546.5 crore, up 53 per cent YoY and 9 per cent QoQ. Its core profit may come in at Rs 435.9 crore, 72 per cent YoY and 13 per cent QoQ.

"We expect execution to ramp up to 475MW in Q4FY25. Installations have ramped up in Q4 and EPC-related costs will slightly weigh on Ebitda. We anticipate Q4 margins to be 15 per cent, implying a full-year margin of 16 per cent. Higher installations in Q4 are expected to drive improved realizations while FY26/FY27 guidance remains a key monitorable," Nuvama adds.