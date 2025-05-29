Top stocks to watch: Suzlon, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, SAIL, Cummins India, IRCTC, Ajax

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Wednesday amid weak global cues and lack of FIIs support ahead of expiry of May series F&O contracts. BSE Sensex declined 239.31 points, or 0.29 per cent, to settle at 81,312.32, while NSE's Nifty50 shed 73.75 points, or 0.30 per cent to end at 24,752.45 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, May 28, 2025:

Q4 results today: Bajaj Auto, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Samvardhana Motherson International, Suzlon Energy, Alkem Labs, Prestige Estate Projects, SJVN, Ipca Laboratories, NBCC (India), Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products, Ola Electric Mobility, Wockhardt, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Sobha and Concord Biotech are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Shyamkamal Investments, Tata Consumer Products, Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust shall trade ex-date for dividend today, while Aplab shall trade ex-date for right issue today.



IndusInd Bank: Capital markets regulator Sebi has passed an ex-parte interim order against five senior executives including former CEO Sumanth Kathpalia of IndusInd Bank in an insider trading case. The market regulator found that these individuals sold shares of the bank while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information, avoiding losses worth nearly Rs 20 crore.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The Adani Group firm is set to raise Rs 5,000 crore through a 15-year rated, listed, secured non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue, marking its return to the domestic bond market after over a year. The non-convertible debentures could be priced at a coupon of 7.7-7.75 per cent, suggest a report from Economic times.



Steel Authority of India: The state-run metal player reported a 11.13 per cent YoY rise in consolidated bottomline at Rs 1,250.98 crore for fiscal 2024-25. Total income for the year under review stood at Rs 1.03 lakh crore. The company board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 1.60 per share.



Cummins India: The capital goods major reported a 7.2 per cent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 521.4 crore, but its revenue increased 6.1 per cent YoY to Rs 2,456.9 crore for Q4FY25. The company board approved a final dividend of Rs 33.50 per share for FY25.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: The railway firm reported a 26 per cent YoY growth in its Q4FY25 consolidated net profit at Rs 358 crore, while revenue from operations in the quarter stood at Rs 1,269 crore, gaining by 10 per cent YoY. The ticketing company also announced a final dividend of Re 1 for the financial year 2024-25.



Nuvama Wealth Management: The wealth management player reported a 41 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 255 crore, while revenue increased 29 per cent YoY to Rs 771 crore. Its AUM at the end of FY25, increased 24 per cent YoY to Rs 4.3 lakh crore.



Avant Feeds: The shrimp player reported a 39.6 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 157.2 crore with a 7.9 per cent YoY rise in revenue at Rs 1,385.1 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2025. The company board recommended a dividend of Rs 9 per share.



Ajax Engineering: The engineering company reported a 3.04 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 90.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, while revenue from operations rose 15 per cent to Rs 755.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 657.20 crore . Ebitda was up 1.5 per cent YoY to Rs 111 crore with Ebitda margins falling 190 bps to 14.7 per cent.

RHI Magnesita India: The refractory major returned to black and posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 36.18 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company's total income dropped nearly 3 per cent YoY to Rs 918.85 crore for the quarter. The board of directors of the company has proposed a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.