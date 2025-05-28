Suzlon Energy shares climb 9% in 4 sessions; key technical levels to watch

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd continued to rise for the fourth straight session on Wednesday. The stock rose 1.41 per cent to close at Rs 66.33. At this closing price, it has gained 8.74 per cent in four trading days. The renewable energy solutions provider is slated to declare its fourth quarter (Q4 FY25) earnings on May 29 (Thursday).

From a technical standpoint, the counter appears strong in the medium term; however, near-term overbought conditions suggest exercising caution. Support is likely around Rs 60–61 levels, with resistance anticipated in the Rs 70–80 range. That said, an analyst projects Suzlon could reach Rs 100 mark within the next three months.

Jatin Gedia of ShareKhan believes Rs 80 level should be on the cards in the next one or two months. "Those holding should continue with their positions, expecting a three-digit figure from at least a three-month perspective. Support will be placed at Rs 60," Gedia told Business Today.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "Suzlon has seen decent buying traction after a prolonged consolidation. The zone of 60 is likely to act as support, while the next potential resistance is seen around Rs 70-odd zone."

Suzlon Energy is bullish but overbought on daily charts with the next resistance at Rs 70, Sebi-registered independent research analyst AR Ramachandran suggested, adding that investors should be booking profits as a close below support of Rs 61 could lead to a downward target of Rs 51 in the near term.

The scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 71.32. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 189.51 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 23.27. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.35 with a return on equity (RoE) of 12.36. According to Trendlyne data, Suzlon has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility.

Suzlon Energy is a renewable energy solutions provider and produces wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management. As of March 2025, promoters held a 13.25 per cent stake in the company.