Suzlon Energy shares drop 4% today; co plans 3 AI-powered blade factories, says report 

Shares of Suzlon Energy dropped 4 per cent in Thursday's trade amid heavy volumes. A total of 6,22,58,386 shares changed hands on the counter on NSE, which was the seventh-largest on the exchange today. The stock shed 3.78 per cent to hit a low of Rs 50.60 apiece on NSE. While there were no exchange filings, the company had earlier informed that its representatives will attend analyst meet scheduled for December 4 and December 5.

Suzlon Group is planning to set up three AI-enabled blade factories to accelerate execution of its order book and meet rising domestic wind demand, PTI reported Co-Founder Girish Tanti as saying today.

Two of the proposed blade units will come up in Gujarat and Karnataka, while the location for the third is still being finalised, Tanti told PTI on the sidelines of the company’s 30-year anniversary event.

Suzlon Energy currently operates five blade factories in Jaisalmer, Bhuj, Ratlam, Dhule and Anantapur. With the three new units, the company will have India’s largest smart wind manufacturing network, taking its total plant count to 18.

Last month, ICICI Securities said it remained positive on Suzlon Energy, noting that the company delivered a strong H1FY26 performance. Wind turbine deliveries doubled year-on-year, driving robust revenue and Ebitda growth and a manifold rise in the bottom line.

ICICI Securities said Suzlon’s entry into PSU orders last year positions it well for medium-term order inflows. The brokerage added that the company benefits from a strong domestic supply chain at a time when India has mandated local sourcing of key components for new bids. Suzlon is also aiming to lift its EPC contribution from about 20 per cent.

Anand Rathi in another note said Suzlon was well-placed to benefit from India’s accelerating wind-energy buildout, aided by a record 6.2GW order book, strong EPC integration and clear policy support.

Execution, it said, gained pace with 565MW delivered in Q2FY26 and over 1,865MW under execution.

"The management reiterated its 60 per cent YoY growth guidance for FY26. Anand Rathi said 7GW land is under development, greater site control and disciplined WC management reduce execution risks and strengthen margin visibility, with Ebitda margin is likely to remain at 17-19 per cent," it said.

Given consistent execution and strong sector tailwinds, it retained its Buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 82.