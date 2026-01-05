Suzlon Energy shares: First annual loss in six years, order book at record high; what lies ahead?

Shares of Suzlon Energy logged their first annual loss in six years in 2025. The multibagger stock slipped 15.35% last year compared to the loss of 66% in 2019. Since 2019, the stock logged annual gains of 245% (2020), 59.35% (2021), 13.13% (2022), 260.23% (2023) and 63% (2024). However, the order book of the green energy firm stood at record high in December 2025. The order book size rose to 6.2 GW in December 2025 against 5.6 GW at the end of fiscal year 2025.

The increase in order book can be attributed to primarily from its S144 platform turbines, ensuring strong revenue visibility for the coming years. The strong order book coupled with rising manufacturing capacity and a healthy cash position, reflects robust execution and market demand for the renewable energy provider.

Meanwhile, in the current session, the stock slipped 1% to Rs 53.76 against the previous close of Rs 54.29. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 73,717 crore. The multbagger stock has fallen 28% from 52-week high of Rs 74.30 reached in May 2025.

Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets said, "Suzlon Energy stock is maintaining the lower top lower bottom formation which is sign of weakness on the daily charts. However, the stock is showing double bottom formation at 51level and is witnessing a pullback rally. Even the momentum indicator RSI is positively poised. Hence a pullback rally in a downtrend is likely to continue. Considering the technical factors, traders are advised to hold their long positions at the current levels, with a stop loss at Rs 50. The stock has the potential to test Rs 59-61 in the coming weeks to months."

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be at Rs 51 and resistance at Rs 54. A decisive move above the Rs 54 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 56. The expected trading range will be between Rs 51 and Rs 56 for the short-term.

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "Suzlon is witnessing sustained selling pressure, as reflected by consecutive bearish candles that point to a short-term downtrend. The stock faced rejection near the 50-day EMA and has slipped below the crucial Rs 52.75 support level, effectively filling the recent gap area. On the downside, Rs 51.55–Rs 51.32 zone is a key support area where a short-lived technical rebound cannot be ruled out; however, a decisive break below Rs 51.32 may accelerate declines toward Rs 50.60–Rs 49.70. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed in the Rs 53.36–Rs 54.47 range, and only a strong and sustained breakout above this zone would suggest the possibility of a meaningful trend reversal."

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.