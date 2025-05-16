Suzlon Energy shares gearing up for next leg of rally, says analyst

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd are trading above the Rs 60 mark for the second straight session today. Of late, the renewable energy stock has seen some movement, rising 16% in a week. However, Suzlon Energy stock is still down 6.5% in 2025, leaving investors guessing about the fate of their investment.

Advertisement

B Krishnakumar, Senior Technical Analyst, Definedge Securities believes the stock is up for the next leg of rally.

"After a dramatic bull run for about a couple of years, the share price of Suzlon got into a sharp pull back of about 46% off its September 12, 2024 high of Rs 86. During the two-year rally that ended in September 2024, Suzlon remained a strong outperformer versus the Nifty 500 index. The stock, however turned into a strong underperformer against Nifty 500 since September 2024. The recent price action in Suzlon suggests the stock is setting up the next leg of the rally. A move above Rs 62 would trigger a bullish breakout from the ongoing price consolidation. This could open up targets of Rs 70-72 in the near term. In terms of relative performance, the stock has been performing at par with the broader market index Nifty 500. Look for signs of outperformance against Nifty 500 and also await a breakout above Rs 62 before committing fresh exposures in Suzlon. A close below Rs 53 would be a major sign of weakness and would warrant a reassessment of the bullish outlook," said Krishnakumar.

Advertisement

Suzlon Energy stock was trading 0.15% lower at Rs 61.13 on BSE. Market cap of the multibagger stock slipped to Rs 83,420 crore in the current session. The green energy stock saw a turnover of Rs 61.29 crore as 100.08 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today.

Suzlon Energy shares have a beta of 1.3, indicating very high volatility in a year.

Suzlon Energy stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The multibagger stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 86.04 on September 12, 2024. Suzlon Energy reported a 91% rise in Q4 net profit and clocked a 96% rise in net profit in Q3 of the current fiscal.

Advertisement

Motilal Oswal reiterated its buy call with a price target of Rs 75.

Brokerage Motilal Oswal has reiterated its 'buy' call on Suzlon Energy with a revised target price of Rs 75 (based on 32x FY27E EPS). Suzlon is currently trading at 24 times FY27E PE, which it believes is attractive after the recent correction.

"We model an FY26 delivery of 2.4GW, implying a quarterly run rate of 600MW, which we believe is reasonable. Our estimates imply Suzlon's revenue/adjusted PAT to clock a 46 per cent/58 per cent CAGR over FY25-27. As per our understanding, key orders slated for FY26 already have substantial land acquisitions completed and have high power evacuation visibility," the brokerage said.

A R Ramachandran, SEBI-registered Independent analyst says, "Suzlon Energy stock price is bullish on the daily charts with strong support at Rs 60.1. A Daily close above the resistance of Rs 63.25 could lead to a target of Rs 68 in the near term."

Brokerage JM Financial has reduced its price target on the Suzlon Energy stock from Rs 80 to Rs 71.

"The manufacturing capacity of the company will increase from 3.15GW to 4.5GW, taking together capacities at both Daman and Pondicherry plants. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR 71 (from INR 80 earlier), moderating P/E multiple from 40xDec’26 to 35xMar’27 given execution challenges constraining growth beyond FY27 and roll forwarding our EPS from Dec’26 to Mar’27," said JM Financial.