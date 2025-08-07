Suzlon Energy shares Q1 results date; check previews, price targets & more

Suzlon Energy has announced the date for the June 2025 quarter results. The company informed about the same through an exchange filing with the exchange. The company has decided to share its earnings for the April to June 2025 period next week, that is on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

"This is to inform that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 to, inter alia, consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025," said Suzlon in an exchange filing.

Shares of Suzlon Energy dropped more than 1.5 per cent to Rs 64.99 Thursday, with its total market capitalization slipping below Rs 89,000 crore mark. The stock had settled at Rs 65.25 on Wednesday. The stock is down 25 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 86.04, hit in September 2024.

Brokerage firms, tracking the company, expect it to report a strong performance on the year-on-year (YoY) basis but numbers on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis may remain muted. Margins are likely to remain flat but the analysts' views on the company remain largely positive.

JM Financial expects Suzlon to report a revenue of Rs 3,244.4 crore for June 2025 quarter, up 60 per cent YoY due to higher dispatches in the quarter, but down 14 per cent QoQ. Ebitda is seen at Rs 593.2 crore, up 60 per cent YoY, down 14 per cent QoQ. Net profit may come in at Rs 469.5 crore, up 55 per cent YoY, down 19 per cent QoQ. Ebitda margins are seen flat at 18.3 per cent.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services is expecting Suzlon's revenue to come in at Rs 3,238 crore in June 2025 quarter, up 60 per cent YoY, it expects execution of 450MW of wind turbine orders in 1QFY26. Ebitda is seen at Rs 606.8 crore, with margins coming at 19 per cent for the quarter. Adjust PAT may come in at Rs 479.1 crore, up 58 per cent YoY, with PAT margins at 14.8 per cent.

Suzlon is in a position to benefit from the tailwinds in the Indian RE sector. The company has strong revenue visibility with expected improvement in execution and a strong order book, said Axis Securities in its recent report. We recommend a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 72 per share," it added.

Backed by financial restructuring, resulting in a net cash position of Rs 830 crore, market leader Suzlon has sharply turned around, said Anand Rathi. Its record-high 5.6GW order book—3.6x FY25 execution— ensures robust assurance. With India targeting 10GW annual wind additions through 2030 and supportive policies. It is set to capitalize on this, with expected deliveries of 2.5GW in FY26 and 3.2GW in FY27, it said.

Motilal Oswal and JM Financial, both have a 'buy' rating on Suzlon with target prices of Rs 82 and Rs 81, respectively. Anand Rathi re-initiated its coverage on the stock with a 'buy' recommendation, valuing it at 40 times FY27e PE and a target price of Rs 81. Suzlon is well-positioned to gain market share under the new framework in the near to medium term, Motilal Oswal adds.

Recently, global brokerage firm UBS initiated coverage on Suzlon with a 'buy' rating and a price target of Rs 78. "Suzlon Energy's revenue and Ebitda could report a 41 per cent and 46 per cent CAGR respectively, over the financial year 2025-2028 as annual deliveries rise from 1.5 GW to 4.2 GW during this period," it said.

Suzlon Energy has approved allotment of 43,85,250, fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of Rs 2 each, aggregating to Rs 6.75 crore for cash at a premium in dematerialised form to the option grantees, pursuant to the exercise of the options granted to the eligible employees of the Company and its subsidiaries under ESOP 2022, it said in an exchange filing on Wednesday, August 6.

Suzlon Energy specialises in the design, development, manufacturing, installation and maintenance of wind turbines and related renewable energy components. It manufactures wind turbine generators (WTGs) and related components of various capacities. The company, along with its subsidiaries, also provides operation & maintenance and foundry & forging services.