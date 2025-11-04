Suzlon Energy Q2 earnings: Shares of Suzlon Energy reclaimed the Rs 60 mark in the current session after the green energy firm reported its highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 1,279 crore during its Q2 earnings today. The stock had closed below the Rs 60 mark in the last 29 sessions. The multibagger stock ended at Rs 60.36 on September 19, 2025.

Suzlon Energy stock rose 2.73% to Rs 60.86 in the afternoon session today. Suzlon Energy's market cap stood at Rs 83,423 crore. The green energy stock saw a turnover of Rs 101.04 crore as 168.39 lakh shares changed hands today.

The multibagger stock, which rose to a 52-week high of Rs 74.30 on May 30, 2025, has gained 32.35% from its 52 week low. It fell to a 52-week low of Rs 46 on April 7, 2025.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be Rs 58.5 and resistance will be Rs 61. A decisive move above the Rs 61 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 64. The expected trading range will be between Rs 58-Rs 64 for the short-term."

Abhijeet Ramachandran, independent Sebi registered analyst said, "Suzlon Energy stock price is bullish but slightly overbought on the Daily charts with next resistance at Rs 65. Investors should be booking profits as a daily close below the support of Rs 58.66 could lead to a target of Rs 53 in the near term."

Earlier in the day, Suzlon Energy reported a 539% rise in net profit to Rs 1,279 crore in Q2 from Rs 200 crore in the same period last year. The company’s revenue from operations climbed 85% in the July-September period to Rs 3,866 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 2,093 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Suzlon Energy’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortisation (EBITDA) zoomed 153% to Rs 716 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Rs 283 crore in the corresponding quarter for the previous fiscal year.

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.