Suzlon Energy shares slip 10% in a month; time to buy or stay cautious?

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd extended their gains for the third straight session on Tuesday, rising 0.71 per cent to close at Rs 58.27. However, the stock has lost 10.35 per cent over the past month.

On the earnings front, the renewable energy solutions major posted a 7.28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 324.32 crore in Q1 FY26, against Rs 302.29 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue surged 54.61 per cent YoY to Rs 3,117 crore from Rs 2,016 crore.

The company is set to host its 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 25, 2025.

From a technical standpoint, Suzlon has support around Rs 54–56, with upside targets ranging between Rs 62 and Rs 66 if it sustains above resistance at Rs 59–62. Until then, rebound attempts may remain weak and fresh longs are best avoided.

Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, said Suzlon could touch an upside target of Rs 62 in the near term, while advising investors to keep a stop loss at Rs 56.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, noted that the stock recently tested support around Rs 54–55 but failed to recover strongly, indicating continued weakness. He added that any rebound would face resistance near Rs 60–62, and fresh long positions should be avoided unless the stock closes above Rs 62 with volumes.

Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran observed that Suzlon Energy looks slightly bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 56. He said a daily close above Rs 59 could trigger an upside move towards Rs 66 in the near term.

The counter traded higher than the 5-day and 10-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 20-day, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 40.42. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 44.10 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 20.50. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 1.32 with a return on equity (RoE) of 46.50. According to Trendlyne data, Suzlon has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility.

Suzlon Energy is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, primarily engaged in the manufacturing of wind turbines and offering a wide array of solar energy services, including project planning, installation and asset management. As of June 2025, promoters held an 11.74 per cent stake in the company.