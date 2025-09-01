Suzlon Energy stock at Rs 78-80? JM Financial, MOFSL share target prices

Suzlon Energy has recently been the subject of strategic analysis at the JM Financial Promoter conference, where JM Financial hosted Girish Tanti, Executive Vice Chairman of the Suzlon Group. During the session, insights into the company's growth strategy and market positioning were highlighted. JM Financial has suggested a 'Buy' rating on Suzlon Energy, setting a target price of Rs 78. The brokerage noted, "the market is shifting from standalone projects to hybrid RTC solutions, where wind, solar and storage complement each other. It offers structural benefits by matching peak demand and seasonal patterns, mitigating solar’s daytime negative pricing risk and lowering reliance on storage."

In addition, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) maintained a 'Buy' rating on Suzlon Energy, suggesting a 42 per cent potential upside with a target price of Rs 80. This projection follows an expert session with JP Chalasani, Group CEO of Suzlon, who emphasised the company's readiness for execution and its supportive policy framework.

Chalasani has committed his long-term presence at Suzlon, underlining the absence of a sunset clause in his CEO role. This assurance brings stability to investors, especially as the company progresses in appointing a new CFO. MOFSL highlighted the management's confidence in maintaining a backlog of at least 5 GW in the coming years, indicative of strong revenue visibility.

Suzlon is steadily increasing its share in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), expected to rise from 22 per cent to 50 per cent by FY28. Although EPC margins are lower than those in turbine manufacturing, the company believes this strategy offers better control over execution and sector-specific challenges. "Suzlon positions itself as a technology-led reliable wind energy solutions provider, investing in high-capacity and efficient turbines," JM Financial remarked.

The company's strategy is geared towards becoming a RE-RTC solutions provider as project complexities and grid management challenges grow. JM Financial noted, "At its core, Suzlon is a product company. Now, it is trying to become a RE-RTC solutions’ provider." Suzlon aims to expand its services business by targeting non-Suzlon equipment.

Suzlon's footprint spans 17 countries, including the US, where it has supplied 5GW of wind capacity. The company anticipates repowering opportunities as these installations mature under varying climatic and grid conditions.

The broader implications for Suzlon and its stakeholders are significant. The convergence of hybrid solutions and an increasing EPC focus strengthens Suzlon's business model. These elements, coupled with leadership stability and a clear strategic direction, underpin the positive sentiment expressed by JM Financial and MOFSL.