Shares of Suzlon Energy snapped four days of gains in early deals on Thursday. The multibagger stock slipped on profit booking ahead of the renewable energy firm's Q4 and FY25 results set to be announced today. Suzlon Energy shares have gained 30% since the firm announced its Q3 earnings on January 28 this year.

In the current session, Suzlon Energy stock fell 2.38% to Rs 64.75 on BSE. Market cap of the multibagger stock fell to Rs 88,799 crore. The green energy stock logged a turnover of Rs 61.23 crore as 93.48 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today.

The stock is trading in the overbought zone with its RSI crossing the 70 mark. An RSI above 70 signals a stock is trading in the overbought zone. It rose to 71.3 for Suzlon today.

Suzlon Energy shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

As of Wednesday's closing, the stock had gained over 8% in the last four trading sessions.

Suzlon Energy Ltd announced a strong 91% increase in its consolidated net profit for the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25), reaching Rs 388 crore, compared to Rs 203 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company also saw a significant rise in revenue from operations, which soared by 91% to Rs 2,969 crore in Q3 FY25, up from Rs 1,553 crore in the previous year’s corresponding period. Suzlon highlighted its record quarterly deliveries of 447 MW during this time.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 500 crore for Q3 FY25, yielding an EBITDA margin of 16.8% and a net profit margin of 13.1%, indicating a solid improvement in profitability. Moreover, the company’s order book reached an all-time high of 5.5 GW.

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.