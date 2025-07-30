Business Today
News
markets
stocks
Suzlon Energy stock gets a credit rating upgrade, check details

Suzlon Energy stock closed 1% lower at Rs 61.21 on BSE. Suzlon Energy's market cap stood at Rs 83,869 crore. 

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 30, 2025 4:42 PM IST
Suzlon Energy on Wednesday said it has received a credit rating upgrade from CRISIL. CRISIL has upgraded Suzlon Energy Limited ratings as under:

Total bank loan facilities rated: Rs 5,685 crores (Enhanced from Rs 3050 Crores)

Long term rating: Crisil A+ / Stable (Upgraded from ‘CRISIL A / Positive’)

Short term rating: CRISIL A1

ICRA has also assigned following rating to Suzlon Energy Limited

Total bank loan facilities rated: Rs 2635 crores

Long term rating / Short term: [ICRA]A+ (Stable) / [ICRA]A1; assigned

In the current session, Suzlon Energy stock closed 1% lower at Rs 61.21 on BSE. Suzlon Energy's market cap stood at Rs 83,869 crore. 

The green energy stock logged a turnover of Rs 24.29 crore as 39.59 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today. 

The multibagger stock rose 239% in two years and gained 918% in three years. 

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The  company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 4:25 PM IST
