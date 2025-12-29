Suzlon Energy, YES Bank, RVNL, IndusInd Bank: How to trade these buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Friday amid the cautious sentiments ahead of profit booking. Delayed trade deal with the US, consistent FIIs outflows and weakness in Indian rupee weighed on the sentiments. BSE Sensex tanked 367.25 points, or 0.43 per cent, to settle at 85,041.45, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 99.80 points, or 0.38 per cent, to close at 26,042.30 for the day.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including Suzlon Energy, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank and Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets has to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:



IndusInd Bank | Hold Longs | Target Price: Rs 904-932 | Stop Loss: Rs 820

Prices of IndusInd Bank are trading sideways but are above short term 10 & 20-days SMA on the daily charts. Even the momentum indicator RSI is positively poised. This suggests that momentum on the upside is likely to continue. Traders can consider holding their existing long positions at the current prices, with a strict stop-loss at Rs 820, the stock has potential to test Rs 904-932 over the coming weeks to months.



Advertisement

Rail Vikas Nigam | Hold Longs | Target Price: Rs 431-450 | Stop Loss: Rs 365

Prices of RVNL have reclaimed the 200-day SMA on the daily charts and has closed on a strong note. Further, the stock is on the verge of outperforming the benchmark indices and even momentum indicator RSI is positively poised. Considering the technical factors, traders are advised to hold their long positions at the current market price, with a stop loss at Rs 365. The stock has the potential to test Rs 431-450 in the coming weeks to months.



YES Bank | Hold Longs | Target Price: Rs 25-27 | Stop Loss: Rs 19

YES Bank is maintaining the lower top lower bottom formation which is sign of weakness on the daily charts. However, the stock has taken support at the 150-days SMA and even the momentum indicator RSI is positively poised. Hence, a pullback rally in a downtrend is likely to continue. Considering the technical factors, traders are advised to hold their long positions at the current levels, with a stop loss at Rs 19. The stock has the potential to test Rs 25-27 in the coming weeks to months.



Advertisement

Suzlon Energy | Hold Longs | Target Price: Rs 59-61 | Stop Loss: Rs 50

Suzlon Energy maintaining the lower top lower bottom formation which is sign of weakness on the daily charts. However, the stock is showing double bottom formation at 51level and is witnessing a pullback rally. Even the momentum indicator RSI is positively poised. Hence a pullback rally in a downtrend is likely to continue. Considering the technical factors, traders are advised to hold their long positions at the current levels, with a stop loss at Rs 50. The stock has the potential to test Rs 59-61 in the coming weeks to months.