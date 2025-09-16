Suzlon shares: Tata Power order win news; biggest FY26 order lifts stock

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd rose 2 per cent in Tuesday’s trade after the company announced it has secured its largest order for FY26, an 838 MW project from Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL).

On Tuesday, shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd rose 2.1 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 59.29 on the BSE, compared with the previous close of Rs 58.07. By 10:04 am, the stock pared some gains but was still up 0.77 per cent at Rs 58.52, taking the company’s market capitalisation to Rs 80,209 crore. The counter currently trades nearly 27 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 46.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In a stock exchange filing on Monday, Suzlon said the latest order marks its second-largest contract to date, after the 1,544 MW project from NTPC Green Energy. The project will be executed under TPREL’s Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) programme, designed to deliver round-the-clock, grid-stable clean power.

The 838 MW project will involve the supply of 266 of Suzlon’s S144 wind turbines, each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW, across three states—Karnataka (302 MW), Maharashtra (271 MW) and Tamil Nadu (265 MW).

“As Tata Power Renewable Energy embarks on a strategic transformation to achieve 100% clean power by 2045, we're proud to support this ambitious journey with our advanced, ‘Made in India’ wind technology,” said Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group. “Our partnership, spanning over a decade and marked by the third repeat order, underscores our shared commitment to India’s energy transition.”

Advertisement

JP Chalasani, CEO of Suzlon Group, said, “TPREL is a discerning partner that demands the highest standards of technology, reliability, and execution. The fact that Suzlon continues to be their partner of choice reflects our ability to align with this vision through proven, ‘Made in India’ innovation and execution excellence.”

Suzlon, India’s leading wind energy solutions provider, said the deal reinforces the growing role of FDRE projects in powering India’s clean energy transition.

On the technical indicators, Suzlon shares are placed above their 5-, 10- and 20-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but below 30-, 50-, 100-, 150- and 200-day SMAs.