Swiggy Q4 results: Net loss widens to Rs 1,081 crore; revenue jumps 45%

Swiggy Ltd on Friday posted a bigger consolidated net loss in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2025. During the three months under review, net loss widened to Rs 1,081.18 crore from Rs 554.77 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The online food and grocery delivery platform's revenue from operations, however, surged 44.80 per cent to Rs 4,410.02 crore compared to Rs 3,045.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Swiggy's gross order value (GOV) climbed 40 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 12,888 crore. It mentioned that consolidated adjusted EBITDA loss increased to Rs 732 crore due to significant growth investments in quick-commerce.

It highlighted that its grocery delivery platform's -- Instamart -- GOV growth zoomed by 101 per cent YoY.

Swiggy said it added 316 dark stores (greater than number of dark stores cumulatively added over last eight quarters) and expanded service to 124 cities. Its out of home consumption segment turned profitable with 42 per cent YoY GOV growth.

"FY25 was a year of many firsts for Swiggy. We launched multiple new apps, across Instamart, Snacc and recently, Pyng; all of which are aimed at opening up new user-segments and markets. Our Food delivery engine delivered best-ever results across innovation and execution, driving category-leading growth and rising profitability in lockstep," said Sriharsha Majety, MD & Group CEO at Swiggy.

The platform's average MTU increased 35 per cent YoY to reach 1.98 crore with 35 per cent of all users utilising more than one service on the platform.