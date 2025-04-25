Tanla Platforms shares fall over 4% on Q4 earnings, dividend 

Shares of Tanla Platforms slipped over 4% in early deals on Friday after the software products firm reported its Q4 and fiscal earnings. Tanla Platforms shares slipped 4.60% to Rs 461.95 against the previous close of Rs 484.25 on BSE. Tanla Platforms market cap fell to Rs 6,243.55 crore.

Total 8.63 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.32 crore on BSE.

Tanla Platforms shares have a beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility in a year. The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. The earnings were announced after market hours on Thursday.

Ahead of the results, shares of Tanla Platforms ended 0.41% higher at Rs 484.25 apiece on the BSE.

Tanla Platforms reported a 10% fall in net profit to Rs 117.3 crore in Q4 against Rs 130.2 crore net profit in the March 2024 quarter. Revenue climbed 1.9 percent to Rs 1,024.4 crore in the last quarter against Rs 1,005.5 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also climbed 1.9% year-on-year to Rs 163.4 crore.

The board of the software firm declared a second interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY25.

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, said, "Our strategic investment in OTT is delivering results. We have signed two international contracts to deploy our MaaP platform. With over Rs 5 billion in free cash flow this year, we remain focused on disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation.”

Tanla Platforms is an A2P messaging platform provider globally. Tanla develops and delivers cutting-edge technology and products, which meet the discerning needs of a diverse clientele, from enterprises to carriers across geographies.