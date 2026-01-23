Tanla Platforms shares gain 12% on record Q3 revenue; more details

Shares of Tanla Platforms rose over 12% in early deals on Friday after the software products firm reported its Q3 earnings. Tanla Platforms shares gained 12.13% to Rs 503 today against the previous close of Rs 448.55 on BSE. Tanla Platforms market cap rose to Rs 6,605 crore. Later, the stock ended 7.37% higher at Rs 481.60.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Total 4.57 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 23.18 crore.

The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day but lower than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. The earnings were announced after market hours on Thursday.

FULL COVERAGE: Union Budget 2026

Tanla Platforms reported a 10.8% rise in net profit to Rs 131 crore in Q3 against Rs 118.5 crore net profit in the December 2025 quarter. Revenue climbed 12.1 percent to Rs 1121 crore in the last quarter, crossing Rs 1,100 crore for the first time in any quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also climbed 16.6% year-on-year to Rs 190.4 crore. Margins rose by 66 bps to 17% in Q3 against 16.3% in the year ago period.

Advertisement

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, said, "Q3 marks a milestone, with revenue crossing Rs 1,100 Cr for the first time and growth delivered across all key financial metrics. Both business segments continue to perform well. We will remain focused on investing in Wisely.ai to build innovative solutions for telcos and enterprises.”

Tanla Platforms is an A2P messaging platform provider globally. Tanla develops and delivers cutting-edge technology and products, which meet the discerning needs of a diverse clientele, from enterprises to carriers across geographies.