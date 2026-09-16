Tata Chemicals shares zoom 29% in two days on Tata Sons listing hopes

Tata Chemicals Ltd shares rose over 7 per cent in Wednesday's trade as buying interest in Tata Group stocks continued following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) rejection of Tata Sons' application to surrender its registration as a core investment company (CIC). The RBI's decision has brought the mandatory listing of Tata Sons, the group's holding company, back into focus.
Shares of Tata Chemicals have surged 29% in two sessions this week. The stock ended 20% higher at Rs 734.50 on Tuesday. In the current session, the stock opened at Rs 719.20 apiece against their previous close of Rs 734.50 on Wednesday. The stock touched a high of Rs 788.50 and a low of Rs 690.35 so far. The day's high marked a gain of around 7.35 per cent over the previous closing price.