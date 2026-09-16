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Exide Industries shares rise 2% on pact with ExCom for European battery market

Exide Industries shares rise 2% on pact with ExCom for European battery market

EXIDEIND416.85(1.87%)

The agreement, signed on September 15, establishes a commercial and technical collaboration covering the EEA, with ExCom acting as the central commercial and technical interface for customers in the region.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 10:55 AM IST
Exide Industries shares rise 2% on pact with ExCom for European battery marketShares of Exide Industries opened at Rs 408.30 apiece against their previous close of Rs 409.15 on Wednesday.

Exide Industries Ltd shares rose 2 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the battery maker entered into a long-term strategic cooperation agreement with Germany-based ExCom Energy Solutions GmbH to strengthen its industrial battery and energy storage business across the European Economic Area (EEA). The products under the cooperation will be marketed and sold under the ExCom brand.

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The agreement, signed on September 15, establishes a commercial and technical collaboration covering the EEA, with ExCom acting as the central commercial and technical interface for customers in the region. It will lead customer development, distribution, technical project support and after-sales coordination.

Shares of Exide Industries opened at Rs 408.30 apiece against their previous close of Rs 409.15 on Wednesday. The stock touched a high of Rs 418.00 and a low of Rs 407.75 so far. The day's high marked a gain of 2.16 per cent over the previous closing price.

The partnership will initially focus on traction and motive power battery solutions for material handling equipment, logistics operations and other industrial mobility applications. It will also cover stationary battery systems for industrial, infrastructure and energy storage applications.

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Under the cooperation, Exide India will combine its manufacturing capabilities, technology portfolio and expertise in industrial battery solutions with ExCom's market presence, application engineering capabilities and local customer support infrastructure. The companies aim to offer a portfolio covering battery systems, charging technologies, system integration, application engineering and lifecycle services.

Avik Roy, Managing Director and CEO of Exide Industries, said the EEA represents a strategically important market for the company's industrial energy storage business. He added that the partnership is aimed at creating long-term value for customers across the region and accelerating the growth of Exide's industrial battery business.

The companies also expect to explore advanced chemistry solutions in the future, building on their cooperation in industrial energy storage.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 16, 2026 10:55 AM IST
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