Tata Communications Q2 earnings: Net profit at Rs 183 crore, stock hits record high 

Tata Communications' shares rose 7% to hit a record high of Rs 2000 on NSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 55,272 crore.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 15, 2025 3:04 PM IST
Tata Communications Q2 earnings: Net profit at Rs 183 crore, stock hits record high Tata Communications profit fell to Rs 183.21 crore in the September 2025 quarter against Rs 227.27 crore in the yewar ago period.

Tata Communications reported a 19% fall in profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter of FY26. Profit fell to Rs 183.21 crore  in the September 2025 quarter against Rs 227.27 crore in the year ago period. Despite this decline in PAT, the company clocked a 6.5% increase in its revenue from operations, reaching Rs 6099 crore, up from Rs 5725.85 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. On a sequential basis, PAT plummeted 3.64% from Rs 190.14 crore. 

Following the announcement of results, Tata Communications' shares rose 7% to hit a record high of Rs 2000 on NSE. On BSE too, the IT firm stock hit a fresh high of Rs 2,000. 

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 55,368 crore on BSE. On NSE, market cap of the firm stood at Rs 55,272 crore. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 15, 2025 3:04 PM IST
    Post a comment

    market today