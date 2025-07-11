Tata Elxsi shares fall as Tata Group firm sees a 'challenging' Q1 

Tata Elxsi Q1 earnings: Shares of Tata Elxsi slipped over 7% in early deals on Friday after the Tata Group firm reported a decline in net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2026. Profit slipped 22% to Rs 144.37 crore from Rs 184.08 crore reported in the year-ago quarter (Q1FY25). Net profit also fell sequentially, down from Rs 172.42 crore reported in the third quarter (Q4FY25).



Revenue from operations slipped to Rs 892.10 crore in Q1FY26 against Rs 926.46 crore in the same quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue fell from Rs 908.34 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

"This quarter was challenging across key markets, with macroeconomic uncertainties, industry and customer specific issues impacting R&D spend and decision making cycles across geographies. The company has demonstrated resilience in protecting business in our largest vertical, executing on large deal wins across key verticals to create sustained revenue streams, and expanding our relationships with our customers," said Manoj Raghavan, chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Elxsi.

In the current session, the stock slipped 7.5% to Rs 5679 on BSE. Total 0.30 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 17.59 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 36,651 crore.

Tata Elxsi is a subsidiary of Tata Sons, holding company of the Tata Group. It provides design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare, and transportation. The company aims to help customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and the application of digital technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), cloud, mobility, virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

