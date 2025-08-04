Tata Investment shares rise as board clears stock split, announces Q1 earnings 

Shares of Tata Investment Corporation rose over 5% in the afternoon session on Monday after the Tata Group firm announced its Q1 earnings and approved a stock split. Tata Investment reported a 11.61% rise in Q1 net profit at Rs 146.30 crore in Q1 against Rs 131.07 crore in the June 2024 quarter. Revenue climbed to Rs 145.46 crore in Q1 against Rs 142.46 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Expenses climbed 3.22% to Rs 12.15 crore in the last quarter against Rs 11.77 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Earnings per share (EPS) basic and diluted climbed to Rs 28.92 in Q1 against Rs 25.91 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The board of the firm approved a stock split in a ratio of 1:10.

"Sub-division of the existing 1 (one) equity share of the company having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, into 10 (Ten) equity shares having face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One only) each, fully paid-up, by alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company and the relevant capital clause in Articles of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the Shareholders by way of Postal Ballot and any regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be required under applicable laws. The record date for the purpose of the sub-division of equity shares shall be intimated after taking aforesaid approval of the Shareholders of the Company and the same will be intimated in due course," said the firm.

Tata Investment stock rose 5.57% to Rs 7156 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 6778.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9055 crore.

Tata Investment Corporation stock clocked a turnover of Rs 6.47 crore as 9249 shares changed hands on BSE today.

Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company, primarily engaged in the business of investment in listed and unlisted equity shares, debt instruments and mutual funds etc. of companies in a wide range of Industries.