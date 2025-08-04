Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Tata Investment shares rise as board clears stock split, announces Q1 earnings 

Tata Investment shares rise as board clears stock split, announces Q1 earnings 

Tata Investment reported a 11.61% rise in Q1 net profit at Rs 146.30 crore in Q1 against Rs 131.07 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 4, 2025 1:02 PM IST
Tata Investment shares rise as board clears stock split, announces Q1 earnings Tata Investment stock rose 5.57% to Rs 7156 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 6778.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9055 crore.

Shares of Tata Investment Corporation rose over 5% in the afternoon session on Monday after the Tata Group firm announced its Q1 earnings and approved a stock split. Tata Investment reported a 11.61% rise in Q1 net profit at Rs 146.30 crore in Q1 against Rs 131.07 crore in the June 2024 quarter. Revenue climbed to Rs 145.46 crore in Q1 against Rs 142.46 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. 

Advertisement

Expenses climbed 3.22% to Rs 12.15 crore in the last quarter against Rs 11.77 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Earnings per share (EPS) basic and diluted climbed to Rs 28.92 in Q1 against Rs 25.91 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. 

The board of the firm approved a stock split in a ratio of 1:10. 

"Sub-division of the existing 1 (one) equity share of the company having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, into 10 (Ten) equity shares having face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One only) each, fully paid-up, by alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company and the relevant capital clause in Articles of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the Shareholders by way of Postal Ballot and any regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be required under applicable laws. The record date for the purpose of the sub-division of equity shares shall be intimated after taking aforesaid approval of the Shareholders of the Company and the same will be intimated in due course," said the firm. 

Advertisement

Tata Investment stock rose 5.57% to Rs 7156 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 6778.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9055 crore. 

Tata Investment Corporation stock clocked a turnover of Rs 6.47 crore as 9249 shares changed hands on BSE today. 

Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company, primarily engaged in the business of investment in listed and unlisted equity shares, debt instruments and mutual funds etc. of companies in a wide range of Industries. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 4, 2025 12:46 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today