scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland: Auto shares that Motilal Oswal likes ahead of March sales data

Feedback

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland: Auto shares that Motilal Oswal likes ahead of March sales data

Motilal Oswal expects some moderation in auto sales demand due to erratic rainfall during the month, especially in key Northern and central regions and lower enquiries during the ongoing festive season.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland: Auto shares that Motilal Oswal likes ahead of March sales data Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland: Auto shares that Motilal Oswal likes ahead of March sales data

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), festivals like Holi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Navratri are likely to push auto sales in March 2023.

However, Motilal Oswal expects some moderation in auto sales demand due to erratic rainfall during the month, especially in key Northern and central regions and lower enquiries during the ongoing festive season. Despite this, retails for both medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV) and two-wheelers are expected to grow while Passenger vehicles volume growth is expected to remain flattish. 

The brokerage firm prefers commercial vehicles (CVs) over other segments given strong
demand and a stable competitive environment. It prefers companies with higher visibility in terms of demand recovery, a strong competitive positioning, encouraging margin drivers, and a strong balance sheet. Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors are our top original equipment manufacturer (OEM) picks. Among auto component stocks, it prefers Motherson Sumi and Bharat Forge.

It believes that March 2023 retail growth for passenger vehicles is expected to be flattish on a year-on-year basis (y-o-y) with 0-2% YoY growth. There has been some moderation in enquiries led by muted demand during ongoing festivals and persistent weakness in the rural market. 

Moreover, rising interest rates have further hampered bookings for low-end models. Although
the inventory level has increased to 25-30 days in Mar’23 v/s 20-25 days till Feb end, it has now come back to the normal level after three years.

Tractor sales are expected to decline 3-5% on a year-on-year basis, largely led by the
anticipation of lower output for Rabi crops due to unseasonal rains and low yields for key crops. Due to unseasonal rains, demand began to deteriorate in the second half of the month across the northern and central states, including Punjab, MP, UP and Maharashtra. 

The channel checks suggest MHCV retails to grow 10-12% YoY in Mar’23 led by healthy fleet utilization driven by infra-led demand and pre-buying before the OBD-2 transition. However, a broad-based recovery has not yet materialized as replacement demand is yet to reflect completely. It expects dispatches for Tata Motors to remain flat YoY, while the same should grow 4% YoY for Ashok Leyland.

For two-wheelers, the demand is expected to grow 4-6% YoY in Mar’23 since urban demand is steady and inquiries have improved in certain states during the ongoing Navratri season. However, overall sales are still down by 15-17% v/s the pre-Covid level as rural demand remains weak. Enquiry levels during the key festivals (Gudi Padwa and Ugadi) varied greatly among states.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 29, 2023, 2:59 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement