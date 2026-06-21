Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles: TMPV price targets and cues for the auto sector stock

Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles look set for muted movement during the next one year. The stock of country's leading auto firm slipped 8% in a week. The stock has fallen 21% from its 52 week high of Rs 457.04 reached on October 3, 2025.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles stock closed 1.56% lower at Rs 359.50 on Friday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.32 lakh crore. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.57, indicating very high volatility during the period. The stock trades below the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but higher than the 100 day, 150 day, and 200 day simple moving averages.

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Meanwhile, CLSA has maintained its Outperform stance on the stock. It cut TP to Rs 452 from Rs 468. The brokerage said scope for betterment in guidance lies with commodity price cuts. It believes with commodity price normalisation, JLR will lift its guidance. The brokerage also added that deviation in JLR's guidance was largely driven by the nil FCF outlook on the back of the potential margin impact driven by recent commodity inflation.

Another brokerage Citi has maintained its Sell call on the stock. It cut its target price to Rs 320 from Rs 330. FY27 guidance appears cautious, Citi said adding that company's strategic focus is on the the North America market where five new models are expected over the next 18 months.

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BofA has also maintained its Underperform stance with a target price of Rs 335.

The company faces several near-term challenges, including rising input costs across the automotive industry and intense price competition in the passenger vehicle market, which could weigh on profitability, said BofA.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) has set ambitious long-term goals of capturing an 18–20% market share while maintaining double-digit operating margins. However, the brokerage said achieving these targets may prove challenging as the company aggressively expands its electric vehicle portfolio and launches new products, raising concerns over its ability to sustain profitability and maintain capital efficiency.