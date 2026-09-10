Tata Motors PV, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, M&M: 35 new launches in 5 years! Top auto stock picks

Competition in passenger vehicles (PV) segment is likely to remain intense over the next 4-5 years as the top four original equipment makers (OEMs) collectively plan 35 new nameplates, including 15 by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) and 6-7 each by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hyundai Motor India Ltd, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (Tata Motors PV).

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Jefferies said this sustained product cadence is likely to keep competitive pressures elevated, especially in the SUV segment. The foreign brokerage said PVs offer a bigger long-term growth opportunity given lower penetration, but the competitive landscape is materially more favorable for two-wheelers.