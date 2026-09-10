Westinghouse plans 18 nuclear power plants in India by 2047

“We aspire to have 18 AP1000 plants in India by 2047, and that is roughly 20% of the opportunity we see in India, which is not unreasonable. We are in discussions with private players for multiple nuclear power plants across multiple sites,” Alok Mishra, Country Director, Westinghouse (Nuclear) India, said during a policy discussion event hosted by IIFCL and TERI.

The company is already in discussions with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) to deploy six nuclear power plants at Kovvada in Andhra Pradesh. About 190.7 acres of land has been acquired for an R&R (rehabilitation and resettlement) colony, and land for an employees’ township has been identified by the district administration.

Make in India push

Mishra said the company is exploring technology transfer to support manufacturing in India.

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“India has had a nuclear industry for five decades, and we will leverage the country’s existing manufacturing ecosystem and expand our localisation footprint. Some Indian suppliers could also become part of our global supply chain initiatives. The AP1000 requires fewer components, equipment, steel and concrete than competing technologies, which will be a key driver of cost competitiveness,” he said.

A fleet of six AP1000 reactors is currently in commercial operation, with another 14 units under construction, 14 units contracted and six units selected for the technology. The first AP1000 units to begin operations were Sanmen units 1 and 2 in China in 2018, followed by Haiyang units 1 and 2 in China in 2018-19. These units set records for first-cycle and first-refuelling outage performance.

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Vogtle units 3 and 4 in Georgia, US, which came online in 2023-24, were the first new commercial nuclear reactors to begin operations in the US in 30 years.

