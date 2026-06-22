Tata Motors share price rises 2% after big order win; key details

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd climbed 5 per cent after the Tata group firm said it has secured orders for over 3,400 electric commercial vehicles across segments. The orders comprised of nearly 2,000 Small commercial vehicles (SCVs) and pick-ups, nearly 900 trucks, and nearly 500 buses, with diverse range of applications, from e-commerce, logistics, FMCG and FMCD distribution, and intra-city mobility to demanding sectors such as cement, steel, mining, and tarmac operations.

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Following the development, the Tata Motors stock gained 1.8 per cent to Rs 409.25 apiece at open, taking its two-week rise to 11 per cent.

Tata Motors already has electric fleet in operation, including over 3,800 electric buses across multiple cities, with a cumulative run of more than 55 crore kilometres. "Complementing this is the growing adoption in the small commercial vehicle segment, with over 17,000 Tata eSCVs on the road, further reinforcing the readiness of electric solutions across diverse terrains and applications," the Tata group firm said.

Tata Motors said it has significantly strengthened its electric commercial vehicle portfolio over the past 12 months. It introduced a new generation of eCVs tailored to varied duty cycles and operating conditions.

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"In the small commercial vehicle and pick-up segment, the Ace Pro EV, Ace EV, and Intra EV are enabling efficient, sustainable last-mile and intra-city distribution. This has been complemented by expansion into intermediate and heavy-duty segments with the Ultra EV range (7-12T), alongside the Prima EV 55T tractor and Prima EV 28T tipper, designed for more demanding freight requirements," Tata Motors said.

The auto major said its offerings in passenger mobility including the Starbus EV and Ultra EV buses are supporting both intracity and intercity operations.

Alongside product development, Tata Motors said it has taken an ecosystem-led approach to support adoption at scale. This includes a growing charging network through partnerships with 14+ charge point operators, EV-focused financing solutions with leading banks and NBFCs, advanced fleet management through Fleet Edge, and comprehensive uptime assurance programmes.

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"Together, these elements are helping make electric commercial mobility a practical and viable choice for businesses today," it said.