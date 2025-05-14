Business Today
Tata Power Q4 results: Profit climbs 16% to Rs 1,043 crore; revenue up 8%

Tata Power Q4: During the three months under review, profit came at Rs 1,042.83 crore as against Rs 895.21 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated May 14, 2025 5:28 PM IST
Tata Power Q4 results: Profit climbs 16% to Rs 1,043 crore; revenue up 8%Tata Power shares settled 2.02 per cent higher at Rs 397 earlier in the day.

Tata Power Company Ltd on Wednesday posted a 16.49 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit, attributable to owners, for the January-March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25). During the three months under review, profit came at Rs 1,042.83 crore as against Rs 895.21 crore in the corresponding period last year. With this, the company said it maintained strong growth momentum for the 22nd consecutive quarter.

The Tata Group firm's revenue from operations moved up 7.88 per cent to Rs 17,095.88 in Q4 FY25 from Rs 15,846.58 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses rose 3.11 per cent to Rs 15,691.24 crore YoY.

EBITDA for Q4 FY25 rose 14 per cent to Rs 3,829 crore on the back of strong performance across the core businesses comprising generation, T&D (transmission and distribution), and renewables.

"FY25 has been a remarkable year for Tata Power, with the company achieving a record-breaking PAT (profit after tax) exceeding Rs 5,000 crore, driven by exceptional contributions across all our business segments," said Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power.

"Our rooftop solar business has performed impressively, reaching over 1.5 lakh installations, with a total installed capacity of 3 GW. Additionally, our 4.3 GW cell and 4.3 GW module manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu produced 3,291 MW of modules and 846 MW of cells during the year. Our Distribution segment also delivered strong results, with PAT from Odisha Discoms surging 3x in Q4 FY25 and 43 per cent in FY25," he added.

The company's Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.25 per equity share for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025 (FY25). "The dividend recommended by the Board is subject to the approval of the Members at the forthcoming 106th Annual General Meeting of the company scheduled to be held on Friday, July 4, 2025," it stated.

The earnings were released post market hours today. Tata Power shares settled 2.02 per cent higher at Rs 397 earlier in the day.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 14, 2025 5:19 PM IST
