Tata Power shareholders under pressure: Fresh entry or wait for right time?

Shares of Tata Power, which delivered negative returns for period up to two years, have received a mixed set of technical outlook in near the future. The Tata Group's power sector arm trades near its 52-week low of Rs 342.35 reached on January 27, 2026. The stock trades below its short term and long term simple moving averages, signaling bearish movement.

Advertisement

According to Jigar Patel from Anand Rathi, outlook for the stock is rosy.

Jigar Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 370, while resistance stands at Rs 384. A decisive breakout above Rs 384 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 390. In the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 370-Rs 390 range."

Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research, Choice Equity Broking also appears constructive on the Tata Group stock.

"The stock is approaching an immediate resistance zone around Rs 385–388, which also coincides with the 20-day EMA. A decisive close above this hurdle could trigger fresh buying momentum and strengthen the bullish outlook. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also rebounded from lower levels, indicating that bearish momentum is gradually fading while buyers are regaining control. On the weekly chart, the stock continues to trade above its long-term support structure, keeping the broader bullish trend intact despite the recent consolidation. A sustained breakout above the Rs 385–388 resistance zone could pave the way for an upside move towards Rs 410– Rs 425 in the near term, while Rs 370 remains a crucial support level. As long as the stock holds above this support zone, the overall technical structure is expected to remain constructive, and traders may consider accumulating the stock on declines while maintaining disciplined risk management," said Gupta.

Advertisement

However, another analyst appears bearish on the outlook of the stock.

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Tata Power Company exhibits bearish price action as it trades in a lower-low sequence beneath all major short- and medium-term EMAs, supported by declining volume and a weak RSI hovering near 36. A fresh entry is not suggested at current levels due to the persistent negative momentum. Existing long positions should maintain a strict stop-loss at Rs 368 to protect against further downside."

Meanwhile, in the current session, the Tata Power stock was trading on a flat note. The stock stood at Rs 376.50 in the afternoon session today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.20 lakh crore.