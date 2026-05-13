Tata Steel, Hindalco JSW Steel: Should you buy metal stocks | Daily Calls on BTTV

Answering the viewers/investors queries at Daily Calls on Business Today Television (BTTV), Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment & Securities shared his views on financial, telecom and defence stocks as per the viewers' request.



Jain said that he like metal stocks at current levels. He said, "Metal stocks are set to deliver big gains and one can expect their new highs before the overall market peaks." He also cautioned over IT sector as investors need to avoid any bottom-fishing in this space amid the ongoing negative news flow.



His pick Vedanta Ltd has achieved targets and he see more potential in Hindalco Industries Ltd as he expects Rs 1,140 levels in the stock, while Tata Steel Ltd is headed for Rs 240 targets and once achieved, the stock will march towards Rs 275 mark.



Neha Khanna requested views on JSW Steel, to which Jain suggested that one can buy the stock at Rs 1,295 levels and expect a rally towards Rs 1,400-1,500 in the coming sessions.



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(DISCLAIMER: The views/advice/suggestions expressed in the video are solely by market analysts & investment experts. Please consult your investment advisers before making any financial decisions.)