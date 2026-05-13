Business Today
Subscribe
Petrol PricesDiesel PricesBT ReelsPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRI
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Shares up 26% in five sessions: Ace investor Vijay Kedia picks this debt-free IT stock

Shares up 26% in five sessions: Ace investor Vijay Kedia picks this debt-free IT stock

Amid heightened price action, both BSE and NSE have placed the stock under the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated May 13, 2026 12:40 PM IST
Shares up 26% in five sessions: Ace investor Vijay Kedia picks this debt-free IT stockVijay Kedia's office acquired a stake in the company through a bulk deal.

Shares of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd surged 3.49 per cent to Rs 214.80 in Wednesday's trade as investor sentiment remained upbeat after ace investor Vijay Kedia's office acquired a stake in the company through a bulk deal.

The smallcap IT stock resumed its upward move after a two-day pause following a sharp rally earlier. With the latest rise, the counter has gained 26.35 per cent over the last five trading sessions.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Amid heightened price action, both BSE and NSE have placed the stock under the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework. Exchanges typically move stocks into ASM to alert investors about unusual price volatility and to curb excessive speculation.

According to Trendlyne data, Kedia Securities Pvt Ltd purchased around 4.5 lakh shares of Quick Heal Technologies at Rs 209.13 apiece through a bulk deal on May 8. The transaction size stood at nearly Rs 9.41 crore.

At the time of writing, around 2.19 lakh shares were changing hands on BSE, lower than the two-week average trading volume of 3.34 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 4.60 crore, with the company commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 1,163.34 crore.

Advertisement

On the technical charts, the stock is trading above its 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs). However, it remains below the 150-day and 200-day SMAs.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 74.87, suggesting the stock is currently in overbought territory.

Quick Heal Technologies trades at a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 171.24/462.60 and a price-to-book (P/B) value of 2.66. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of 1.25/0.46 and a return on equity (RoE) of 1.56.

According to Trendlyne, the stock has a one-year beta of 1.84, indicating relatively high volatility.

As of March 2026, promoters held a 71.50 per cent stake in the debt-free IT company.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 13, 2026 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today