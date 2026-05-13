Shares up 26% in five sessions: Ace investor Vijay Kedia picks this debt-free IT stock

Shares of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd surged 3.49 per cent to Rs 214.80 in Wednesday's trade as investor sentiment remained upbeat after ace investor Vijay Kedia's office acquired a stake in the company through a bulk deal.

The smallcap IT stock resumed its upward move after a two-day pause following a sharp rally earlier. With the latest rise, the counter has gained 26.35 per cent over the last five trading sessions.

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Amid heightened price action, both BSE and NSE have placed the stock under the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework. Exchanges typically move stocks into ASM to alert investors about unusual price volatility and to curb excessive speculation.

According to Trendlyne data, Kedia Securities Pvt Ltd purchased around 4.5 lakh shares of Quick Heal Technologies at Rs 209.13 apiece through a bulk deal on May 8. The transaction size stood at nearly Rs 9.41 crore.

At the time of writing, around 2.19 lakh shares were changing hands on BSE, lower than the two-week average trading volume of 3.34 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 4.60 crore, with the company commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 1,163.34 crore.

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On the technical charts, the stock is trading above its 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs). However, it remains below the 150-day and 200-day SMAs.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 74.87, suggesting the stock is currently in overbought territory.

Quick Heal Technologies trades at a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 171.24/462.60 and a price-to-book (P/B) value of 2.66. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of 1.25/0.46 and a return on equity (RoE) of 1.56.

According to Trendlyne, the stock has a one-year beta of 1.84, indicating relatively high volatility.

As of March 2026, promoters held a 71.50 per cent stake in the debt-free IT company.