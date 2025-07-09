Tata Steel shares in focus today on Q1 business updates 

Tata Steel Ltd on Tuesday (July 8) reported a crude steel output of 5.26 million tonne in India for Q1 FY26, slightly lower than 5.27 million tonne in the same quarter last year.

Due to maintenance shutdowns at its facilities in Jamshedpur and Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL), deliveries in India were 4.75 million tonnes, a 3.8% fall from the previous year. The G Blast Furnace reline at Jamshedpur is anticipated to be completed by July 2025, while operations at Neelachal Ispat Nigam have resumed.

Advertisement

0.77 million tonne steel was delivered by the Automotive & Special Products vertical, with a 4% annual growth in high-end products. The company's new continuous annealing facility at Kalinganagar also yielded grade approvals for ultra-high strength steel.

Shares of Tata Steel closed 0.28% lower at Rs 161.95 on BSE in the previous session.With 1.6 million tonnes, Industrial Products & Projects was led by segments such as Engineering, which had a 5% year-over-year growth, and Ready-to-use solutions, where SmartF@B volumes increased by 66%.

India's first corrosion-resistant air-cooled bars for coastal applications were also introduced during this quarter. The gross merchandise value of Tata Steel's e-commerce sites, DigECA and Tata Steel Aashiyana, increased 39% annually to 1,350 crore.

Shares of Tata Steel closed 0.28% lower at Rs 161.95 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.02 lakh crore Total 10.20 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 16.52 crore on BSE.