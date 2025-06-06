Tata Steel shares to trade ex-dividend today, here's what investors should do 

Shares of metal major Tata Steel will start trading ex-dividend from Friday. The board of the firm announced a final dividend of Rs 3.60 per share for financial year 2025. The record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend payout was fixed as June 6. Thursday was the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Shares of Tata Steel closed 0.09% lower at Rs 158 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.97 lakh crore. Total 6.42 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.14 crore on BSE. The stock has gained 29% from its 52 week low.

The Tata Group stock has a one-year beta of 1.4, signaling high volatility during the period.



The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day but higher than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. In a year, the stock has fallen 6.62%.

The relative strength index (RSI) of Tata Steel stock stands at 56.6, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Advertisement

The dividend will be distributed five days from the date of the annual general meeting. Shares bought on the record date—June 6—will not be eligible for dividend payments due to India's T+1 settlement cycle. Therefore, the beneficiaries will be investors who held shares as of June 5.

Jefferies finds valuation of Tata Steel stock attractive.

"We raise our FY25-27 EPS by 22-29 per cent for Tata Steel," said the foreign brokerage.

Nuvama has upgraded Tata Steel stock to "buy" from its earlier rating of "hold." It has raised its price target to Rs 177 from Rs 164 earlier.

According to the brokerage said Tata Steel's fourth quarter adjusted (standalone) earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of ?7,110 crore was in-line with their estimates.

Advertisement

Tata Steel's profitability edged higher at its Netherlands operations during the March quarter, but losses at the UK operations remained higher.

The brokerage has estimated the EBITDA per tonne for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 to increase by Rs 2,000 sequentially due to higher prices and lower coal cost, offset marginally by softer volumes.

Emkay Global has a price target of Rs 165 on the stock.

Tata Steel's management is anticipating a growth in volume of 1.5 million tonnes for FY26, primarily fueled by demand in India. The brokerage has maintained its 'buy' recommendation on the stock.



Antique Broking has a target of Rs 165 on the metal stock.

"Tata Steel is ramping up its 5 mtpa Kalinganagar blast furnace (India’s largest) and 2.2 mtpa cold rolling mill complex which would aid volume growth, and along with cost optimization initiatives at its Netherland operations (targeting sustained profitability) would aid overall profitability," said Antique Broking.