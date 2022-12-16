scorecardresearch
Tata Steel, Vedanta and SAIL saw MFs buying in November; Hindalco, JSPL on sell list

Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel and Power and Tata Metaliks were among metals companies where MF cut stakes in November, data showed

Tata Steel, Vedanta, SAIL and NNDC were a few metals and mining companies where mutual funds increased stakes in November, data compiled from PRIME Database suggested. Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel and Power and Tata Metaliks were among the sector companies where MF trimmed stakes in November, data showed.

MFs bought an addition 69,70,181 Vedanta shares for the month. The institutional category held 1.08 per cent stake worth Rs 1219.77 crore in the Anil Agarwal firm as of November 30 compared with 0.89 per cent stake worth Rs 929.66 crore as of October end.

Published on: Dec 16, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 16, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
