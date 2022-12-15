Tata Steel, Titan and Apollo Hospitals among 28 Nifty stocks that saw MF buying in November

Apollo Hospitals, Tata Steel, Titan Company and IndusInd Bank were among 28 Nifty stocks that increase in mutual fund exposure in November. ONGC, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), UltraTech Cement, Nestle India and Sun Pharma were among other Nifty stocks seeing increased mutual funds interest in the month gone by.

Index constituents such as UPL, HDFC Life Insurance, Adani Enterprises, Hindalco and Adani Ports, meanwhile, saw fall in MF exposure on a monthly basis, suggests data compiled by Motilal Oswal Securities.

In case of Apollo Hospitals, MFs held 1.41 crore shares as of November 30, up 9 per cent month-on-month (MoM). In value terms MFs held Apollo Hospitals shares worth Rs 6,680 crore, up 14 per cent MoM. A total of 18 mutual fund houses have less than 2 per cent stake in the company.

Tata Steel saw mutual funds holding 92.59 crore shares at November-end, up 8.3 per cent. In value terms, they held Rs 9,970 crore worth Tata Steel shares as of November 30, up 14.8 per cent. A total of 19 mutual funds held less than 2 per cent stake in the steelmaker.

Mutual funds upped holding in Titan Company by 5 percentage points MoM to 4.67 crore shares in November. The value of Titan Company shares they held rose 0.90 per cent for the month to Rs 12,390 crore. A total of 19 mutual funds held less than 2 per cent stake in the jewellery maker

In IndusInd Bank, MF holding in terms of number of shares held increased 3.9 per cent MoM; in ONGC, they held 3.3 per cent more shares than in October. In HUL, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India and Sun Pharma, mutual funds increased stakes by 3 per cent, 2.8 per cent, 2.8 per cent and 2.7 per cent, respectively. This was in terms of increase in number of shares MoM. In value terms, value of MF holding in IndusInd Bank, ONGC, HUL, UltraTech Cement and Nestle India rose 6.2 per cent, 8.7 per cent, 8.4 per cent, 8.4 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.

Among stocks where they trimmed stakes included UPL, HDFC Life Insurance and Adani Enterprises. In UPL, MFs cut stakes by 17.2 per cent in terms of number of shares held and 10.2 per cent in value terms. HDFC Life saw 10.2 per cent MoM drop in shares that MFs held in the insurer. MFs holding of HDFC Life in value terms stood at Rs 5,250 crore, down 2.1 per cent. In Adani Enterprises, MF held 8.4 per cent lesser shares than in October, probably booking profits on the counter. Despite trimming stake, MF held Rs 6,720 crore worth Adani Enterprises shares as of November 30, up 7.2 per cent MoM.

