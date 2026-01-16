Tata Tech Q3 results: Profit tumbles over 96% to nearly Rs 7 crore; revenue up 4%

Tata Technologies Ltd on Friday reported a 96.06 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated net profit for the December 2025 quarter (Q3 FY26). The company's profit for the quarter slumped to Rs 6.64 crore, compared with Rs 168.64 crore in the corresponding period last year.

However, revenue from operations during the quarter rose 3.67 per cent YoY to Rs 1,365.73 crore from Rs 13,285.6 crore in Q3 FY25.

The company reported an operating EBITDA of Rs 192.9 crore for the period under review, with EBITDA margins coming in at 14.1 per cent.

On the workforce front, Tech Mahindra reported a total headcount of 12,580 employees as of the end of the December quarter. Last twelve months (LTM) IT attrition stood at 15.8 per cent.

Commenting on the performance, Warren Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said, "Q3 demonstrated the resilience and strength of our business, delivering growth despite seasonal softness and temporary headwinds. With strong vertical performance, six strategic deal wins, and continued investment in delivery capacity, we are poised for a sharp acceleration in Q4. We expect sequential revenue growth of over 10 per cent, signalling a clear inflection point."

He added, "More importantly, the structural changes we've driven — portfolio diversification, reduced concentration risk, and the Es-Tec acquisition — have transformed our growth engine into one that is broader and stickier."

The quarterly results were declared post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, Tata Tech shares climbed 0.58 per cent to close at Rs 650.40.