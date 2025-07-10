TCS, IREDA, Tata Elxsi: How results bound stocks are faring today; check previews

Shares of result-bound companies including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Tata Elxsi and Anand Rathi Wealth were in focus during the trading session on Thursday. These companies shall announce their results for the June 2025 quarter. Oswal Pumps will declare its results for quarter end year ended on March 31, 2025.

Advertisement

Both IT stocks from Tata Group were headed lower in the early but losses were capped only at a per cent. TCS dropped 0.9 per cent to Rs 3356.35, with its market capitalization falling to Rs 12.25 lakh crore mark. Similarly, Tata Elxsi fell 0.8 per cent to Rs 6099.50 in the early trade, commanding a total mcap of little more than Rs 38,000 crore.

Choice Institutional Equities expects IT companies globally to accelerate the integration of AI into their digital core to address technical debt & modernize legacy systems. "We expect QoQ growth of -3.9 to 1 per cent in dollar terms for Tata Elxsi. Ebit margin is expected to remain flat at 20.1 per cent QoQ due to large deal ramp up cost, partially offset by currency tailwinds, it said.

Advertisement

Choice has a 'sell' rating on Tata Elxsi with a target price 4,190 and a 'buy' on TCS with a target price of Rs 3,950. On the other hand, HDFC Securities has a 'reduce' rating on Tata Elxsi for a target price of Rs 5,500 and an 'add' tag on TCS with a target price of Rs 4,070.

HDFC Securities expects TCS to report net sales at Rs 64,935 crore in June 2025 quarter, up 3.7 per cent YoY and 0.7 per cent QoQ. It sees Ebit at Rs 15,786 crore, up 2.2 per cent YoY and 1.2 per cent QoQ, while Ebit margins may come in at 24.3 per cent, down 35 bps YoY. Adjust net profit is seen at Rs 12,354 crore, up 2.6 per cent YoY and 1.1 per cent QoQ.

Advertisement

Ashika Institutional Equities expects TCS to report USD revenue growth of -0.5 per cnet QoQ, amid likely revenue impact of BSNL deal ramp-down. "We like large-cap IT stocks like TCS over pricey mid-cap and small-cap IT packs purely based on valuation," it said. Ashika has an 'add' rating with a target price of Rs 3,745.

On the other hand, shares of IREDA rose more than 2.3 per cent per cent to Rs 169.70 on Thursday, with a total mcap close to Rs 48,00 crore. Anand Rathi Wealth was seen at Rs 2,137.05, up 1.75 per cent, with a total valuation more than Rs 17,500 crore. Recently listed Oswal Pumps also rose more than a per cent to Rs 747.50.

Recently, BP Equities had initiated with a 'buy' rating on IREDA stock, setting a target price of Rs 198. "IREDA offers a strong mix of growth, earnings visibility, and balance sheet strength. The stock is trading at a multiple of 4.4 times its FY25 P/BV , making it an attractive investment opportunity," it said.

Wealth managers are expected to deliver steady inflows and recurring revenues. Transaction-led revenues should also contribute meaningfully, driven by favorable market conditions and high investor participation in unlisted equities, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services which has a 'neutral rating on Anand Rathi Wealth.

Advertisement

Ventura Securities expects Anand Rathi's revenue to fall 6.4 per cent QoQ, while Ebitda is likely to drop 15.2 per cent sequentially. Net profit may decline 4.6 per cent on a QoQ. Ventura has a 'sell' rating on Anand Rathi with a target price of Rs 1,595.