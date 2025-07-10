TCS Q1 dividend at Rs 11 per share; dividend history, record, payment date & more

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Thursday declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 per share for the ongoing financial year. The IT major, which beat the Street expectations on Q1 profit, said the interim dividend would be paid on Monday, August 4, to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the register of members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, July 16 -- the record date.

"We would like to inform you that at the board meeting held today, the Directors have declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 per Equity Share of Re 1 each of the company," TCS informed stock exchanges NSE and BSE.

The IT major, which has a capital allocation policy of returning 80-100 per cent of free cashflow to shareholders, had announced Rs 10 per share dividend in the year-ago quarter.

In FY25, TCS reported a total shareholder payout of Rs 45,588 crore, translating to a 94 per cent payout ratio, as per its Integrated Annual Report 2024-25. This compares with Rs 47,445 crore in FY24, Rs 42,079 crore in FY23, Rs 38,010 crore in FY22 and Rs 33,873 crore in FY21.

For FY25, TCS paid a total dividend of Rs 126 per equity share, comprising three interim dividends of Rs 10 each, a special dividend of Rs 66, and a final dividend of Rs 30 per share.

TCS paid a total dividend of Rs 73 per equity share for FY24, comprising three interim dividends of Rs 9 each, a special dividend of Rs 18, and a final dividend of Rs 28 per share. Additionally, the company executed a buyback of 4,09,63,855 equity shares at Rs 4,150 per share, amounting to Rs 17,000 crore. The combined shareholder payout — including dividends, buyback, and applicable tax (excluding transaction and incidental costs) — stood at Rs 47,445 crore for FY24. According to AceEquity, total dividend payout alone in FY23 was Rs 57,828 crore.

The company has declared a dividend every quarter since its listing, alongside three bonus issues and five buyback offers. Since FY04, total dividends declared stood at Rs 2,19,118 crore, according to AceEquity.

In FY25, TCS’ board recently recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per share, taking the total dividend for the year to Rs 126 per share.

Earlier today, TCS shares ended 0.06 per cent lower at Rs 3,382.30 on BSE.