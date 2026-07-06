TCS Q1 results, dividend announcement: Key dates, earnings preview, 5 things to watch

IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is all set to declare its June quarter results on July 9. The board of the largest Indian IT services exporter will consider paying interim dividend for FY27 on the same day.

June is a seasonally strong quarter for IT firms, but not this time. Ahead of its earnings, analysts said TCS may report a flattish sequential growth in revenue in constant currency (CC) terms. Its said margins for TCS may decline sharply due to annual wage hikes. The growth would be affected by macro headwinds and cannibalisation of revenue, with BSNL extension deal yet to start, they said.

Advertisement

Commentary on demand environment, integration synergies, AI revenue traction, deal scalability and progress on data center investments will be closely watched by TCS investors.

TCS Q1: Sales may stay flat on Communications, Manufacturing

TCS is seen reporting steady execution in BFSI and Consumer but that is likely to be offset by continued softness in Communications and cautious discretionary spending across Manufacturing and North America. TCS’s AI-led services momentum and recent acquisitions (Coastal Cloud and ListEngage) are seen supporting growth, but in the medium-term.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects TCS to report 4 per cent YoY rise in profit at Rs 13,267.30 crore on 13.4 per cent YoY rise in sales at Rs 71,917 crore. Choice sees profit at Rs 13,982 crore (up 9.6 per cent YoY) and sales at Rs 72,298 crore (up 14 per cent YoY).

Advertisement

TCS Q1 margin may fall on wage hikes

MOFSL expects TCS' EBIT margin to decline 140 basis points QoQ to 23.9 per cent, largely due to the annual wage hike effective April, partly offset by productivity improvements, operational efficiencies, and favorable currency.

"Margins are likely to decline 160bp QoQ hurt by full quarter wage hike partially offset by the currency tailwinds. We shall watch out for the outlook on US macro and BFSI segment growth," Nuvama Institutional Equities said.

BNP Paribas sees a one-time legal expense provision of $70 million in 1QFY27 as it pegs Ebit margin at 23.8 per cent.

TCS Q1 deal wins likely at 8-9 billion

Kotak Institutional Equities expects a total contract value (TCV) of $8-9 billion, down YoY on pricing compression. Sequential moderation reflects typical seasonality. The focus will be on the company’s renewed aggression and stepped-up investments to accelerate growth, it said.

Advertisement

TCS: All eyes on AI impact

BNP Paribas said AI- and GenAI-related deal pipeline; an update on the international business outlook; revenue growth and margin outlook for FY27; update on the datacentre business and investments in GenAI partnership are five things investors would be watching this July 9.

"We expect investor focus on: (1) any shift in AI deflation assumptions following new model releases by frontier labs; (2) timeline for convergence of growth with peers and key drivers; (3) impact of GCC ramp-up both as competitive intensity and as a growth lever; (4) progress on planned data center investments; (5) strategic priorities for inorganic investments after recent acquisitions; and (6) ability to defend margins amid sustained pricing pressure," Kotak said.

TCS Q1 dividend

TCS said the interim dividend, if declared, will be paid to the equity shareholders of the IT firm, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, which is the record date fixed for the purpose.