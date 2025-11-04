Thangamayil Jewellery shares soar 43% in two days on strong Q2 results, record October sales

Shares of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd continued their sharp rally on Tuesday, rising 18.82 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 3,093.30. The stock has now surged 42.58 per cent in two sessions, driven by strong quarterly earnings and record sales in October 2025.

The Tamil Nadu-based jeweller reported a net profit of Rs 58.51 crore for the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26), a sharp turnaround from a loss of Rs 17.45 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations climbed 44.86 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,710.90 crore, against Rs 1,181.05 crore in Q2 FY25.

In a separate filing, Thangamayil said October 2025 revenue surged to Rs 1,032 crore, crossing the Rs 1,000-crore monthly mark for the first time in its history.

This represented a 178 per cent jump from Rs 371 crore in October 2024. The company also reported a 77 per cent increase in gold ornament volumes, which rose to 764 kg from 432 kg a year earlier.

Management noted that price volatility in gold markets continues to pose challenges in forecasting future performance, but stated that its new Chennai metro outlets were performing well.

The strong financial and operational results have lifted investor sentiment, pushing the company's market value to record levels.

As of September 2025, the promoter holding in Thangamayil Jewellery stood at 61.56 per cent.