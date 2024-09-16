scorecardresearch
Business Today
Thermax shares rise 3% as arm wins Rs 516-crore repeat order 

Thermax shares rose 2.69% to Rs 4851.55 against the previous close of Rs Rs 4727.25 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 57,492 crore.

This order is part of the second phase of a 600 MW project being developed by the major, positioning Thermax as the sole partner for the entire project. This order is part of the second phase of a 600 MW project being developed by the major, positioning Thermax as the sole partner for the entire project.

Shares of Thermax Ltd rose nearly 3% in early deals on Monday after the firm said its subsidiary has won a repeat order worth Rs 516 crore. Thermax shares rose 2.69% to Rs 4851.55 against the previous close of Rs Rs 4727.25 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 57,492 crore.

Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions Limited (TBWES), a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermax, has received a repeat order worth Rs. 516 crore for setting up another 300 MW energy project from an industrial conglomerate in Botswana, Southern Africa. This order is part of the second phase of a 600 MW project being developed by the major, positioning Thermax as the sole partner for the entire project.

Commenting on the project win, MD and CEO Ashish Bhandari said, “Winning the second order for the same project is a testament to the trust the customer has placed in our capabilities. With this project in Botswana, we look forward to contributing to the broader energy landscape in Southern Africa, enhancing its power infrastructure, and setting new benchmarks with best-in-class solutions for efficiency and environmental performance.” 

Thermax Limited offers integrated solutions in heating, cooling, power generation, water treatment and recycling, air pollution control, and chemicals. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Industrial Infra, Green Solutions, and Chemical.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 16, 2024, 9:41 AM IST
