This Jhunjhunwala stock is stuck in bear grip, trading in oversold zone; here's what analysts say 

Shares of NCC Ltd are in correction mode for a year, signalling bear grip over the Jhunjhunwala stock counter. NCC shares have lost 37% in 2025 and fallen 41% in a year. Late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 10.63% or 6.67 crore shares of NCC during the quarter ended September 2025. The infra sector stock is oversold on charts as the relative strength index (RSI) of NCC stands at 20. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.6, indicating very high volatility during the period.

NCC stock rose 4.24% to Rs 180.65 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 173.30. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 11,031 crore. Total 6.11 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 10.74 crore on BSE.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "NCC is currently in a medium-term downtrend, with price making lower highs and trading below key EMAs (20W & 50W), showing weak momentum. The stock has now reached a major long-term support zone at Rs 174–Rs 176, which is crucial for holding the structure. A weekly close below Rs 174 may trigger further downside toward Rs 155–Rs 160, while holding this level can lead to a relief bounce toward Rs 185–Rs 193. Trend reversal will only begin if the price reclaims Rs 193 with strong volumes."

Shitij Gandhi, Sr Research analyst (Technical), SMC Global Securities said, "NCC has been struggling on the charts, and the picture is quite clear. The stock spent weeks moving sideways around the major moving averages, but eventually sellers took control, pushing it into a sharp downward slide. Prices are now trading well below its key moving averages showing that buyers are still on the back foot. The pattern of lower highs and lower lows shows that bears are leading, with every bounce getting sold into. Unless NCC manages to climb back above 190 levels with strength, the trend remains weak for now. Pullbacks may come, but the broader tone still leans bearish."

Sebi registered independent analyst Abhijeet said, "NCC is bearish but also extremely oversold with next support at Rs 165 on the Daily charts. Investors should buy only if Daily close is above resistance of Rs 179 for a target of Rs 202 in the near term."

NCC Limited is engaged in construction/project activities in the infrastructure sector. The company is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation, and hydrothermal power projects, real estate development.