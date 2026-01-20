This Jhunjhunwala stock approaches 52-week low, can bulls make a comeback?

Shares of Va Tech Wabag are in a downtrend in the short term. The water treatment firm's stock has fallen up to 26% in a year. In three months too, Va Tech Wabag shares have lost 20%. Amid the ongoing correction, the multibagger stock has approached its 52-week low of Rs 1,109.35 on January 28, 2025. The stock trades near the oversold zone in terms of Relative Strength Index (RSI). Its RSI lies at 31.2.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, held 8.04% stake or 50 lakh shares in the water treatment firm in the September 2025 quarter.

VA Tech Wabag shares signal bearishness in both long and the short term since the stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

In the current session, shares of Va Tech Wabag fell 2.44% to Rs 1126.90 against the previous clos eof Rs 1155.10. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 7040 crore. A total of 0.13 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.50 crore on BSE.

On the other hand, Va Tech Wabag stock has gained 250% in three years and risen 454% in five years.

Brokerage Ventura has initiated coverage on the stock with a price target of Rs 1739.

Ventura expects earnings growth to outpace revenue growth, led by a favourable mix shift toward high-margin segments.

"We expect EBITDA / net profit to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% / 18.2% to INR 673 cr/488 cr over FY25–FY28E, with EBITDA margins expected to increase by 22 bps to 13.0% and net margins improving by 48 bps to 9.4% by FY28E. Improving profitability and capital efficiency are reflected in RoE expanding from 13.8% in FY25 to 14.7% by FY28E, underscoring the strength of WABAG’s asset-light, technology-driven business model," said Ventura.



Brokerage Motilal Oswal is bullish on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,900.

"The outlook for strong free cash flow (FCF) generation , a net cash status and expansion in return ratios makes the scrip attractive at 17 times/~14 times FY27E/28E P/E. We, thus, reiterate BUY rating and a TP of Rs 1,900, based on 26x FY27E P/E (~+1SD on an improved outlook)," said the brokerage.

VA Tech Wabag Limited is engaged in the water treatment field. The company's principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction and operational management of drinking water, waste water treatment, industrial water treatment and desalination plants. It provides solutions for drinking water treatment, industrial and process water treatment, water reclamation, sea and brackish water desalination, municipal waste water treatment, industrial waste water treatment and sludge treatment.