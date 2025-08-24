This legal stock market hack pays you monthly, without selling a single share

What if your idle stocks could make you money every single month—without selling a single share? That’s exactly what Indian investors are doing using SLBM, a little-known feature now exploding in popularity.

Imagine earning thousands just by holding onto your stocks. No selling. No trading. Just lending—and getting paid for it. That’s the reality for investors tapping into the Stock Lending & Borrowing Mechanism (SLBM), one of the stock market’s best-kept passive income secrets.

Under SLBM, your broker lets you lend out shares you already own to short sellers or traders who need them. In return, you pocket a lending fee—often between 0.5% to 1% per month. That’s up to 12% annually, just for doing... nothing.

Here's the kicker: you don’t lose ownership. You still get dividends, bonuses, and all other shareholder perks. Your shares are simply held by the clearing corporation (like NSCCL) for a fixed period, then returned—no strings, no risk of loss.

Leading brokers like Zerodha, HDFC Securities, and SBI Securities now offer SLBM access. Investors can enable the feature in minutes. While some brokers require a minimum of ₹1 lakh in holdings, the returns can be worth it.

For example:

Lend 1,000 shares of a popular stock worth ₹1,000 each. At just 1% monthly, you earn ₹10,000—for that month alone. Repeat that for a year, and you could be looking at ₹1.2 lakh passive income—without selling a thing.

Why everyone’s talking about SLBM:

It’s 100% legal, SEBI-regulated, and backed by exchanges

Your shares stay safe and come back to you

You earn steady, recurring income from stocks just sitting in your demat

It’s one of the only low-effort, high-trust income hacks in Indian markets

But a warning: not all stocks qualify, and demand isn’t guaranteed. Returns depend on market interest and borrowing activity.